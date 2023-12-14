Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO) & ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Head to Head Contrast

Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Free Report) and ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and ePlus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prologic Management Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A ePlus 5.93% 16.95% 8.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and ePlus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ePlus $2.07 billion 0.96 $119.36 million $5.06 14.57

Analyst Ratings

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Management Systems.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prologic Management Systems and ePlus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologic Management Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ePlus 0 0 0 0 N/A

ePlus has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of ePlus shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Prologic Management Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of ePlus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ePlus beats Prologic Management Systems on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologic Management Systems

(Get Free Report)

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About ePlus

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services. The Financing segment engages in financing arrangements, such as sales-type and operating leases; loans and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting, management, and disposal of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT, communication-related, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery and equipment, office furniture and general office equipment, transportation equipment, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, healthcare, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologic Management Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologic Management Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.