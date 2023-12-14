PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram Purchases 2,750 Shares

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.38 per share, with a total value of C$67,045.00.

Daniel James Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Daniel James Bertram acquired 8,850 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.85 per share, with a total value of C$211,069.85.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PSK opened at C$23.60 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$19.55 and a 12-month high of C$26.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of C$133.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9424349 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 101.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

