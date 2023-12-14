Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $183.33 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $211.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

