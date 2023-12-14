Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,135 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

