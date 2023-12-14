Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $472.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.77 and its 200-day moving average is $442.98. The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.