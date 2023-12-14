Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $9.18 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,782 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,000. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %

ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

