Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 62,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

