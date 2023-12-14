Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $4.61 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $404.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

