Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.93 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $211.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.38.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

