Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.43 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $380,211,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

