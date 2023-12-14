Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,644 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $465.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.67 and a 200-day moving average of $363.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,299 shares of company stock worth $32,472,883 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.