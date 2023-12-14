Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,390 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.