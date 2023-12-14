Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 7,180 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,180 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $55,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,468,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,854.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,536 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $104,362.56.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 348 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613.48.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,374 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,833.86.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73.50.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,994 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,678.84.

MAV opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,466 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

