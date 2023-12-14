Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.53 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.530 EPS.

Photronics Stock Up 21.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.27. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Photronics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

