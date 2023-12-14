Peterson Wealth Management Buys 1,947 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $1,898,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

COST opened at $629.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $629.69. The stock has a market cap of $278.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

