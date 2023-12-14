Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $27.31

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $28.13. Perion Network shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 200,259 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,637 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after acquiring an additional 945,194 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $17,147,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after buying an additional 385,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Perion Network by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

