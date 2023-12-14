Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.17. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 705,091 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,388 shares of company stock worth $1,763,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after buying an additional 1,671,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 18,797,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after buying an additional 831,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.