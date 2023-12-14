Patrick Joseph Ward Sells 2,227 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.72 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,568,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 202,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

