Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 611.3% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0223 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

