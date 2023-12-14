Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLA. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Orla Mining Stock Up 11.3 %

OLA opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.324547 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson purchased 37,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

