Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $106.00. The stock had previously closed at $115.13, but opened at $102.70. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Oracle shares last traded at $104.18, with a volume of 13,244,230 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

