Oppenheimer Trims Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Target Price to $16.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUMO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

LUMO stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 1,889.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

