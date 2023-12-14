Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Buys £9,726.21 in Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Martin Gouldstone bought 36,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £9,726.21 ($12,209.65).

Oncimmune Price Performance

Shares of Oncimmune stock opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.71 ($0.93).

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

