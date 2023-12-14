Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) vs. Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $878.24 million 8.72 $426.93 million $0.96 32.56 Selectis Health $40.60 million 0.32 -$2.40 million ($0.83) -5.12

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Selectis Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 279.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Selectis Health pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Selectis Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 2 6 4 0 2.17 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus price target of $32.82, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 27.22% 6.14% 2.48% Selectis Health -6.59% -159.15% -5.61%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Selectis Health on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

