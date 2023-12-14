Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 158 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $480.88 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

