Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $55.49 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 9436990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,146,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

