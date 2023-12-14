Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYXH has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $4.67 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,191.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

