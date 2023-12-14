NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.4% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $480.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.