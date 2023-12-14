NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $480.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

