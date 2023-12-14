Nutrien Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,358 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,890 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 15.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,206,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 823,662 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $3,212,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,545,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,612,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

