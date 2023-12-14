Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Increased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $484.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

