Northland Securities Boosts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $6.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Telos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.91. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

