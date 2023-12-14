Northcoast Research Upgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Buy

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AOS. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

AOS opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

