NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $33.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEP. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

