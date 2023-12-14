Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,093. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.