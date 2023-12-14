NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) vs. Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Critical Analysis

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeurAxis and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeurAxis and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.68 million 4.52 N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific $56.69 million 5.60 $14.32 million $2.50 18.49

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 29.25% 30.96% 27.20%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats NeurAxis on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

