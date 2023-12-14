NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $105,200.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $36.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetScout Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.