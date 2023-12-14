Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.24. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

