Neeta Patel Acquires 175 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Neeta Patel purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £495.25 ($621.70).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 184 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £493.12 ($619.03).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Neeta Patel bought 187 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £493.68 ($619.73).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

ATT opened at GBX 291 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 519.64 and a beta of 0.57. Allianz Technology Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 201.50 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.70). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.02.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

