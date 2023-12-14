Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.53. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Navient by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

