Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 266.8% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $860.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,719 shares of company stock worth $160,674,655. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.