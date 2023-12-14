Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.45. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.