Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.64

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.64 and last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 24212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $757.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $15,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

