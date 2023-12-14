Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $48.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.90.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $41.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

