MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $105.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSM opened at $99.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $3,124,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.