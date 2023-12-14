MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($11.93) and last traded at GBX 946 ($11.88), with a volume of 102544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($10.80).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,604.17 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 770.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 677.34.

In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael O’Connell bought 30,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 720 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £216,000 ($271,152.40). Corporate insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

