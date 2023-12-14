Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $77.57. Approximately 1,207,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,692,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Specifically, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,985 shares of company stock worth $9,257,406. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

