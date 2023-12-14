Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirion Technologies traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 146347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,863,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 869.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,457 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $13,894,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,745 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

