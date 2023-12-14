Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $125,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $139,500,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,719 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,655 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a market capitalization of $860.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.