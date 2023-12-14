Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,719 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,655 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

